The former Socceroo and NSL star spent two years in charge of Sydney Olympic in the NPL NSW from 2018 to the end of the 2019 season.

Under Saad, Olympic won the double in his season, claiming the league title and victory in the grand final in 2018.

Last year the club finished sixth and in August the 52-year-old resigned as head coach.

Saad said he enjoyed his time at Belmore Sports Ground.

"I just wanted to have a bit of a break, but I thoroughly enjoyed it," the ex-Johor, Sydney United and Olympic attacker told FTBL.

"The second season we finished sixth, we lost some good players and had some bad injuries to some of the top players. We blooded a lot of young players but still did really well.

"I coach the way that I played and the way I’ve been coached. You want the players to be fearless and enjoy the way they play. We played a good standard, we played some really good football.

"We had the best defence and the best attack – that sort of tells you something.

"We scored some great goals. I tried to make players think for themselves, which is very important on the football field. We really had a good group."