With demolition and 30,000 tonnes of earthworks completed, 150 cubic metres of concrete have been poured to form the slab for the new structure, one that will become a world-class venue fit for an iconic club like Sydney FC.

50 percent of the piling for the stadium’s foundations have also been completed, while inground services are expected to be done by October, as construction moves into “stage three” which will see work from the basement to concourse levels undertaken.

“We’re at an extremely exciting period in our new stadium’s timeline as above ground work commences,” said Sydney FC Chief Executive Officer Danny Townsend.

“This is when we’ll really see our new home take shape, and it’s pleasing to see that everything is on course and we expect to have the exterior structure completed by 2021, with the full fit out, roof and façade completed in 2022.

“The new Sydney Football Stadium will be a modern, world-class venue and one I’m very much looking forward to seeing Sydney FC play at.”

