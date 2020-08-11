"We used to think 'what is tomorrow going to be like?', but now here in Australia, we don't have to think like that because we just know we're safe," Juach continues.

He arrived in Canberra on a refugee visa at just 12-years-old, fleeing his homeland in South Sudan and the overcrowded Kakuma refugee camps in Kenya's north.

"Everything was different — the living, the people, the language, and especially the weather — it was very cold," he said.

"I used to catch a bus to school and I remember I got lost and I didn't speak much English and it was the middle of winter.

"But I couldn't believe it because this was a place I used to see on TV."

Juach was partly raised - and learned his first football skills - in the Kakuma refugee camps that have also burgeoned the football skills of the likes of Awer Mabil.

"We were in the camps known as the Kakuma camps, and from there we kept moving places," he said.

"We moved around a lot. Due to the movement, we had to learn many languages.