To do so, Graham Arnold’s Socceroos must beat UAE in their playoff in Doha on June 7 and then find a way past Peru at the same venue a week later.

FA Chief Johnson Feeling Up Over World Cup

FA chief James Johnson believes a full-strength Australia can upset the odds and qualify for Qatar 2022.

The Socceroos must overcome UAE and then Peru to reach a fifth straight World Cup through the play-off path in Doha next month.

A failure to win both matches would result in the first World Cup absence for Australia since the 2002 Korea Japan tournament.

Doomsayers claim it’s beyond a team short of confidence after a dismal run of results.

However, with mainstays Tom Rogic and Aaron Mooy available again after missing out in March as the Socceroos tumbled to defeat against Japan and Saudi Arabia, there is still plenty to be optimistic about, claims Johnson.

There’s also the bonus of Riley McGree’s rise at Middlesbrough, Denis Genreau making strides at promoted Toulouse and Ajdin Hrustic’s emerging pedigree to stoke Johnson's optimism.

“We all know the scenario. It’s sudden death playoffs and Graham and the team need to win two tough games in a row to qualify,” Johnson told FTBL.

“In the last window, Graham was missing Rogic, Mooy and McGree and we saw in the early part of qualification that having a team at full strength can make the difference.

"Playing in Doha is also helpful as it’s a familiar place for the Socceroos who have played qualifiers there."

Johnson offered further insight on FA opting to honour its pledge to persevere with Arnold despite an automatic qualifying spot being surrendered. Their last chance at qualification is through wins against UEA and then subsequently against Peru.

Regardless, Johnson has confidence in his Socceroos head coach.

“Graham was appointed for a four year cycle to qualify the Socceroos for the Qatar World Cup," he said.

"We are honouring that. It’s been a long campaign and we must continue to give Graham and the team everything they need to qualify."