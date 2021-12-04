In their search they have found and signed Sydney Olympic keeper Nicholas Sorras to an injury replacement contract.

While Sydney Olympic did have the majority of their NPL NSW season cancelled, the 23 year old has played recently in Olympic's FFA Cup Round of 32 clash against Sydney FC. The A-League team beat their cross-town rivals by a scoreline of 4-2.

Sorras has also previously played for NPL NSW opponents Rockdale Ilinden prior to joining his current NPL side. He has also represented Australia at the U-17 level.

Great news as rising young #NPLNSW Men's @SydneyOlympicFC keeper Nicholas Sorras has signed a short-term injury replacement contract with @aleaguemen's outfit @PerthGloryFC.



Story: https://t.co/YGeZDajKoc pic.twitter.com/Ngg2oDxRir — NPL New South Wales (@NPLNSW) December 3, 2021

The move by Perth Glory to sign a player less than 48 hours prior to Sunday match against Melbourne Victory came after Brad Jones picked up a calf injury earlier this week. Perth's second keeper Liam Reddy is currently in rehabilitation following a shoulder surgery.

At present this leaves 20-year old Cameron Cook as the number one keeper. Cook made his senior debut last month in Glory's FFA Cup Play-off against Melbourne Victory. He could once again face Victory in his A-League debut this Sunday, should he be selected as starting keeper.

Head Coach Richard Garcia did not specify which keeper will start this weekend. The club also did not give an estimated return time for Jones or the length of Sorras' contract. Either way, standing at 6 foot 5 one can say that Sorras is a giant short-term addition for Perth.

The full 2021 A-League Men's schedule can be found using this link.