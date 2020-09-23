Socceroos striker Apostolos Giannou has made a move to Greece, joining Super League club OFI Crete on a two-year deal.

Giannou was a free agent after leaving AEK Larnaca at the beginning of June after a two-year stint with the Cypriot club.

Despite representing Greece once at international level, Giannou declared his international allegiance for Australia in 2016.

He debuted for the Socceroos in March 2016 and has gone on to score two goals in 12 appearances for Australia.

A regular squad member under Graham Arnold, Giannou was also a late inclusion in Australia's 2019 Asian Cup squad, scoring in the 3-0 win over Palestine.

The 30-year-old will be the second Australian international playing in the Greek top flight with midfielder James Jeggo having joined Aris Thessaloniki last month.

There's also a strong Australian presence in the second division with Tony Popovic, Zeljko Kalac and Arthur Diles taking over as Xanthi FC manager earlier this month under Australian owner Bill Papas.

Popovic has already been linked with several A-League players including Melbourne City's Josh Brilliante and his sons, and Perth Glory duo, Kristian and Gabriel Popovic.