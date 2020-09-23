Socceroos striker Apostolos Giannou has made a move to Greece, joining Super League club OFI Crete on a two-year deal.

Giannou was a free agent after leaving AEK Larnaca at the beginning of June after a two-year stint with the Cypriot club.

Premier League interest in Sydney brickie shines light on A-League scouting

A-League scouting is in the spotlight after the Sydney Morning Herald revealed an NPL4 player is on an extended trial with Premier League outfit Newcastle United.

'It was terrible' - Kewell slams Oldham display

Harry Kewell has criticised his players after Oldham Athletic were beaten 3-0 by Stevenage, the club's third defeat in a row.

Despite representing Greece once at international level, Giannou declared his international allegiance for Australia in 2016.

He debuted for the Socceroos in March 2016 and has gone on to score two goals in 12 appearances for Australia.

A regular squad member under Graham Arnold, Giannou was also a late inclusion in Australia's 2019 Asian Cup squad, scoring in the 3-0 win over Palestine.

The 30-year-old will be the second Australian international playing in the Greek top flight with midfielder James Jeggo having joined Aris Thessaloniki last month.

There's also a strong Australian presence in the second division with Tony Popovic, Zeljko Kalac and Arthur Diles taking over as Xanthi FC manager earlier this month under Australian owner Bill Papas.

Popovic has already been linked with several A-League players including Melbourne City's Josh Brilliante and his sons, and Perth Glory duo, Kristian and Gabriel Popovic.

Meet Joey: ex-A-League striker with 20 goals in 13 European games

When a striker falls out of the A-League net, it's always heartwarming to see them rebound in Europe, no matter the level. But when they're as prolific as Joey Gibbs, it's also damn impressive.

'Deeply offended': Socceroos winger threatens free agency if club don't sell

Socceroos winger Ajdin Hrustic is pushing his Eredivisie club FC Grongingen to cash in on him before he leaves for free after they rejected a bid from Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt.

Phoenix desperately holding players in midst of million-dollar bailout

Wellington Phoenix have reportedly backed out of a recent transfer amidst claims the club have received over [553759] million in funding from New Zealand's Sports Association.

Canberra’s secret A-League weapon to unearth the next Tom Rogic?

Ron Smith remembers the first time he coached future A-League, Socceroo and Celtic playmaker Tom Rogic. 

Foundations laid as Sydney stadium set for 2022

Sydney FC's new Sydney Football Stadium will be complete by 2022 with demolitions finished on the old A-League ground and a new slab and foundations laid.

Glory owner slammed for player stand down

Perth Glory players have been stood down as a pay war escalates, and Professional Footballers Australia is furious with the A-League club's owner Tony Sage.

Sam Kerr: 'I can't imagine my life without AFL'

You have to wonder how many of the current Matildas and W-League stars would have ever kicked a football had the AFLW existed. Sam Kerr wouldn't have.