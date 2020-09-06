The talented 27-year-old former Borussia Dortmund midfielder rejoins AGF, the Danish club which he'd played for since 2016, after a botched move to the Turkish Super Lig.

Amini was supposed to join Ankaragucu on a $2 million contract after impressing in the Superliga, but the club reneged on the deal after Amini had already left Denmark and - famously - gave away most of his possessions.

“It’s unbelievable. I can’t believe what’s happened. I wouldn’t wish this upon any football player,” Amini told News Corp at the time.

“On the fifth of August, we got given a contract and we signed it, emailed it back and accepted the terms and everything was done.

“Ten days later, we get a call saying ‘sorry, the deal’s not there anymore’. When I heard that my heart just stopped.

“They can’t get away with this. We literally have no home. We’re Australian citizens and we can’t get home. It’s all messed up."

Luckily for Amini, AGF soon came back for their highly-prized Aussie, telling the midfielder he was "welcome back anytime" and now he's confirmed he's taking them up on the offer.

Amini has signed a four-month contract with the club as he seeks to figure out his next move.

“The situation we experienced was incredibly complicated and while I cannot say much right now, I have made the decision to return to AGF Aarhus for the next four months,” Amini said via Instagram.

“AGF is family in every way and I am thankful for their support at this time in welcoming me back.

“I would also like to thank my fans for the messages of support I have received – they have been overwhelming at this time.

“I’m sure one day I’ll be able to share more details of my experience, but for now I am looking forward to getting fit and getting back into my football with Aarhus.”