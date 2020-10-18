Kewell's side took until the 95th minute to clinch their nailbiting win over Bolton after a tough game, breaking a record of five winless matches in the league this season.

🗣 Harry's thoughts after securing a 2-1 win at Bolton this afternoon. #oafc — Oldham Athletic (@OfficialOAFC) October 17, 2020

"At this level it's about getting that consistency. If we get that consistency right, then hopefully we can progress," Kewell said after the win.

"It's always nice, it's a derby, to get one over them and now hopefully they believe that they can get to that next level.

"We've got to now enjoy this moment and build on this slight momentum."

George Blackwood wasn't in Oldham's matchday squad. The Latics now sit 19th in the 24 team league, with one win, one draw and four losses this season.