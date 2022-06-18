Former Socceroo Harry Kewell will be linking up with fellow Australian Ange Postecoglou, joining Scottish Premiership side Celtic FC as a first team assistant coach.

Celtic FC have officially announced the addition of Socceroos legend Harry Kewell to their side. Kewell joins the Scottish Premiership side nine months after his firing from fifth-division English side Barnet FC's head coach.

Kewell's dismissal came seven months after he was relieved of his duties as manager of League Two side Oldham Athletic, having been in charge of the club for less than a year.

Prior to that he was sacked from his Notts County in 2018 after 14 games in charge. Kewell had left his previous post at League Two rivals Crawley Town to join them.

Despite these managerial setbacks, Celtic FC head coach Ange Postecoglou has expressed his belief in Kewell's coaching ability and the positive impact he can make:

“I am really pleased that Harry has agreed to join my staff. He knows the game inside out at the highest level and wants to play football the way myself and my team see it.

"I know he is hugely excited about joining Celtic, he is well aware of the scale of the club, what our ambitions are and I know he will make a really positive difference to my team."

Kewell mirrored his new bosses' expectations, stating the following to Celtic FC's website: “It is a massive honour to join Celtic and team up with Ange.

"He and his backroom team and the players have done brilliantly in their first year together, producing winning football in a great style.

"To turn things around and become Champions so quickly is a huge testament to Ange and everyone else at the club.

“The manager is synonymous with attacking, exciting football, something he delivered on last season and something I know Celtic fans have loved right across the generations.

"We will be aiming to give our fans more of the same going forward and I look forward to playing my part in bringing this to our supporters.

“Celtic is a club the whole world knows and admires and it will be a privilege to be part of such a fantastic footballing institution.

"I am well aware of the demands and responsibility which comes with the territory at such a massive club and this is something which excites me and I am sure everyone else lucky enough to be associated with Celtic.

“I can’t wait to join up with Ange, the coaching staff and players for the challenges ahead and hope to play my part in our future success.

“I’m ready to work and am really looking forward to getting started.”

Kewell's addition to the coaching staff follows restructuring of Celtic FC's backroom staff. Former Scottish international and Celtic FC captain will move from his current First Team position and take over as Celtic B head coach.

