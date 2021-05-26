Mooy and fellow experienced midfield star Tom Rogic both turned down Socceroos caps, leaving a definite creative hole in Australia's midfield for crucial World Cup qualification matches.

However Arnold has explained the difficulty behind both players' decisions. Rogic is attempting to fight his way back into the Celtic squad after acquiring a minor kee injury, with rumours that Celtic will appoint new coach Eddie Howe over the coming days.

However Mooy's decision is even more personal, with the star midfielder unable to bring his wife and young child to China, leaving the next month as the only chance the Socceroo has to see them.

"I'd rather focus more on the players that are here at the moment but I can just say those two boys were desperate to be here but with COVID, the pandemic, everyone has different personal issues and reasons," Arnold said on Fox Sports.

"Aaron being in China, being on his own, away from his family, he hasn't seen his wife or kids for four months. The family haven't been able to get into China. Aaron, he felt he had to see his family. I support that 100 per cent.

"Family is number one in life and Aaron is so committed to the Socceroos and was put in a position where if he didn't go and see his family now he wouldn't have seen them for 12 months.

"So again, I support that 100% and can't wait to see Aaron back in camp in the third phase in September."

Mooy left behind his Scots-born wife Nicola - whom he married in Glasgow three years ago - and his two young children Skye, 5, and Max, 2, in the UK when he signed for Shanghai Port.