Fresh from a national team call-up after a stellar return from an ACL injury, Ikonomidis says now is the time to reflect on his career options as his personal A-League season ends.

Quizzed on his A-League future, Ikonomidis seemed highly uncertain about his next move but open to the possibility of returning overseas.

Chris Ikonomidis may have played his last game for Perth Glory, with the striker to weigh up his future after the World Cup qualifiers. I @ScubaStv pic.twitter.com/mqKfoEDa3V — 10 News First Perth (@10NewsFirstPER) May 26, 2021

"Maybe (I'll stay at Glory), obviously now it's time to reflect," he told 10 News.

"My contract ends here but I haven't had any time to think about the future because there has been so much football. I've had Glory games every three days to think about.

"I'll definitely be watching every game and have my fingers crossed for three wins."

The former Lazio and Atalanta academy product has scored four goals in nine A-League appearances since his return, and says he feels great just to be in a Socceroos squad.

"I'm feeling fantastic, obviously on a personal level, it's rewarding to get a call up into the national team," he continued.

"I couldn't get the call up if it wasn't for the fantastic team here at Perth Glory.

"It's going to be massive for us, obviously we know how big a World Cup is and we want to win every game to qualify as early as possible.

"Hopefully I can go over there and have a big impact."