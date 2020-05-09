Regan left Adelaide United and joined Selangor at the start of 2019 on a one-year deal.

The centre back re-signed with the Malaysian Super League club at the start of this year for another campaign but is off-contract at the end of 2020.

Regan has not made any decisions on his future and says he is keeping his options open.

"As a foreigner in Malaysia it's quite difficult to extend beyond a year," he told FTBL.

"Contract security is not the easiest thing to attain here. I'd love to stay in Malaysia, but at the same time I'm also open to options to return home, back in the A-League.

"I've been lucky enough not to burn any bridges when I leave clubs, so hopefully in turn maybe I can return somewhere and finish my career.

"I'm 31 now so I'm not too young, but I've still got a few years left in me yet."

Regan is highly valued at Selganor and is captain of the Red Giants.

"It probably comes with my personality, not just on the field," he said. "I'm quite vocal, I stand up for the boys. On the field at the back it's obviously easy to see everything and communicate.

"So captain's not necessarily the best player on the team but I have those leadership qualities.

"I captained Newcastle, I captained my first club in Malaysia and I even wore the armband in Adelaide at one point, so I've been lucky enough to captain all my professional clubs.

"Malaysia has been good. Selangor, everyone knows, is such a big club. It's got such a rich history and they're ambitious to be back at the top. This year we were hoping to go that next step further and try to lift a trophy.

"It wasn't the ideal start [to the season] but we're still very confident we can finish up near the top should the competition resume."