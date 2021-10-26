Former Socceroos goalkeeper Adam Federici has officially hung up his gloves at age 36. The Bulls captain made the shock announcement just a month before the beginning of this year's A-League Men's season.

Adam Federici Retirement

Macarthur FC captain Federici announces his retirement after 17 years of play.

The retirement comes days after former Bulls captain Mark Milligan reportedly left the club.

Two young goalkeepers remain on Macarthur's books to replace Federici in goals.

Federici stated injury as the reason for his decision behind ending his career during the announcement published by Macarthur FC. He has since sent a moving message to his fans through his Instagram account.

"While I would’ve love to lead the Bulls this season, my body is in a different position and cannot continue," Federici said.

He leaves the game after nearly two decades of professional play. The Nowra-born goalkeeper moved abroad to Europe in 2003, age 17. After two years trying to make his breakthrough in both England and Italy, he signed with Reading FC in 2005.

He would help the club gain promotion from the Championship to the Premier League in 2006. Federici's stay with Reading would last a decade and see him help Reading regain promotion to the Premier League a second time in 2011-12.

In 2015 Federici moved to Premier League club AFC Bournemouth for three seasons, going on loan to Championship side Nottingham Forest during that time before making his final English move to Championship side Stoke City in 2018.

Federici made his return to Australia and joined Macarthur FC in their inaugural A-League Men's season. He was named club captain ahead of this season. Stating injury as the reason, he leaves the game after more than 300 senior club appearances and 16 senior caps with the Socceroos.

Macarthur Head Coach Ante Milicic spoke of working with Federici upon the announcement by Macarthur FC:

"We’re very thankful for Adam joining us in our inaugural season. The fact that we could attract one of the best Australian goalkeepers was a great honour.

"To have someone of his calibre and experience in our inaugural season was a privilege.

“He was to be our captain this season but unfortunately due to injuries he has decided to retire.

“Adam has been an outstanding leader in the club, and we thank him for all his efforts. He has played a large role in shaping the club’s values and culture from the beginning and I am extremely proud of his journey so far with the Bulls.

“He has been a great role model for the younger players in the squad, having shared his experience and knowledge with them. It’s a sad day for Bulls fans," said Milicic.

Federici echoed his former coach's statements when talking about his career and his time with Macarthur:

"Through my journey I have played with wonderful coaches, players and clubs and I’m grateful that I got to finish my career on my home turf.

“I am honoured to have been able to represent Australia and my time with the national team will stay fondly in my memories forever.

"For now, my focus is to work on recovery, but I look forward to what the game has in store for me going forward.”

Milicic was meant to coach alongside last year's Bulls captain Mark Milligan. The former Socceroo also called time ahead of this season and had announced that he was joining Macarthur's coaching staff as an assistant coach to Milicic.

However, the Sydney Morning Herald now reports that Milligan has walked out of the club after disagreements over the direction of the Bulls and his role in it, despite an informal succession place being in place. Milligan was named to the 10 Sports football commentary team.

Macarthur have stated that Federici will continue on with the Bulls, completing his rehabilitation. They also stated that he could use his knowledge and experience in some capacity with the club in the future.

The retirement left the Bulls with Nicholas Suman as the only other goalkeeping option with previous A-League experience. The 21-year old has 5 appearances with Western Sydney Wanderers. He joined the Bulls last season.

Filip Kurto has since been signed by the club as a second goalkeeper. The 30-year shot-stopper has three previous years of A-League play, having moved to Australia after nearly a decade playing in Europe.

Macarthur opens it's A-League season on November 21, 2021 against Wellington Phoenix. Its full season schedule can be found using this link.