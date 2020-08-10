Oldham appointed Kewell last week and have completed their opening seven days of pre-season.

The Australian has appointed former Leeds United teammate Alan Maybury as his assistant and made player signings in Ian Lawlor, Sido Jombati, Carl Piergianni and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.

Kewell has been happy with the progress his new team is making.

"We're moving in the right direction already at such an early stage," he told the club website.

"We're working in two week periods at the moment, so it'll step up in intensity as a group. But so far it's been a great start and I've been pleased with what I've seen already.

"I'm old-fashioned in certain ways as I like to keep certain elements to myself because I want to always adapt and you have to be, to be successful.

"It's always nice for players to know what is coming up, but still being able to keep them on their toes and challenge them by pushing their boundaries they never knew they had keeps it interesting for everyone.

"After the frustration of not being able to get back into management straight away, taking a little bit of time out, reflecting and then watching games I was itching to get back in. So to get this opportunity I've taken it with both hands and I'm thoroughly enjoying it already.

"I like to judge things with my own eyes and that's how I've done it here. I'm excited and hungry to keep working hard to take this club forward."