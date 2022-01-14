J1 League striker Ibusuki newest A-League import

The Reds have bolstered their A-League attacking force by signing Japanese striker Hiroshi Ibusuki for the remainder of the 2021-22 A-League season. The former J1 League player is Adelaide United's second additions of this January transfer window after the return on loan of Lachlan Brook.

The 30-year old recently played for J1 League side Shimizu Pulse.

He joins Adelaide United with extensive experience, including time in Spain.

The striker is the second addition in January for the Reds after the return of Lachlan Brook.

Ibusuki joins Adelaide with over a decade of professional play in both Europe and Asia. He has been in Japan since 2013 playing for J1League sides Albirex Niigara, Shonan Bellmare and Shimizu S-Pulse. Prior to that he had experience abroad in Spain and Belgium, notably having appeared for La Liga side Sevilla.

The striker is now making an antipodean swap, stating upon signing with the Reds that he was excited at this new Australian challenge:

“I’m very happy to be in South Australia and to have signed with Adelaide United.

“The A-League is a strong competition and I have seen it continue to improve over the years, so I’m looking forward to this new challenge.

“My aim is to help the team as much as possible for the rest of the season and cannot wait to meet my new teammates and play in front of our home supporters.”

His new head coach Carl Veart echoed the statements about his new Japanese addition:

“We’re pleased to have signed Hiroshi for the remainder of the season.

“We needed to bring in some extra firepower up front and we believe we have done that with Hiroshi, who will be an imposing presence for us.”

Ibusuki's addition will be a welcome one for Adelaide. The departure of Ben Halloran, an injury to Kusini Yengi and possible departure of captain Stefan Mauk has left the side weakened, especially in the attacking end.

With the January transfer window opening on January 15, 2022, Ibusuki could be available for the Red's Round 10 game against Melbourne City.