Newcastle are expecting to have a near-full strength squad for Wednesday's A-League Men's clash against Perth after a COVID-19 outbreak last week.

Jets coach Arthur Papas had five first-team players and four staff unavailable for last Friday's home match against Sydney FC due to the virus.

Leading scorer Beka Mikeltadze, local product Angus Thurgate and experienced defender Jason Hoffman all didn't feature in the game while goalkeeper Jack Duncan played despite not being 100 per cent fully recovered from injury.

Despite the absences, the Jets claimed a 2-0 win over the Sky Blues thanks to two goals from 17-year-old Jack Goodwin to keep their finals ambitions alive.

Papas says four of the five players absent for the Sydney game will be available for the trip to face the Glory as the ninth-place Jets look to extend their winning run to three games.

"We've got everyone available now," Papas said.

"It gives me a few headaches which is positive. They're the kind of headaches you want to have.

"Hopefully we're through that period again which unfortunately came upon us and everyone's healthy and available."

Matchwinner Goodwin will be a strong chance to feature against the Glory after his heroics last Friday.

"I think the chances are good," Papas said.

"The main thing is that Archie pulls up well. It looks like he has.

"He's worked extremely hard to get into the position of, not only the performance that he had, but his body allowing him to do that and wanting to do that consistently over time."

Papas also said Duncan had got through the game against Sydney unscathed despite being rushed back into the team ahead of schedule.

"That says a lot about Jack as well that he played the type of game that he did," he said.

"He kept a clean sheet and he really put himself on the line for the team.

"That's what we need across the board from every individual."