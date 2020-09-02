The Socceroos striker has been largely absent from the news and social media after his Bulgarian club - giants CSKA Sofia - reported that he had tested positive for COVID19.

Supposedly he was the only positive test among the playing group and served his isolation with only minor symptoms.

Despite this, Juric disappeared from the squad for some time, only to return to the bench last month. He's been an unused substitute in Sofia's last two matches as he seeks to return.

Juric has reportedly only made four appearances totalling less than 90 minutes and scored once since joining the 31-time Bulgarian champions.

But his absence from the Socceroos, due in part to the rise of Adam Taggart and Jamie Maclaren, forgets the fact that Juric is clearly still capable of devastating strikes.