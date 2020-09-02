After Cortnee Vine and Jada Whyman joined Sydney FC, you could have been forgiven for fearing the Wanderers weren't set to recreate the highs of last season.

But the recent announcements that highly-prized youngster Courtney Nevin will return next season, alongside Olivia Price and coaching trio Dean Heffernan, Michael Beauchamp and Catherine Cannuli will help assuage those fears.

Heffernan praised both returning players.

“Olivia is a player with a fantastic work-ethic and team-first mentality,” said Heffernan.

“We’re looking forward to getting to work with Olivia and want to give her every opportunity to succeed both on and off the pitch.

“Courtney plays with a confidence beyond her years and consistently works her hardest both at training and in matches.

“We are proud of her development so far and are looking forward to pushing her this season.”

While the duo were equally pleased to be returning.

“Being an opposition player last season, I definitely had in mind the growth of the Wanderers with their new facilities and a new coach,” said Price.

“When I spoke to (head coach) Dean Heffernan, I really liked his thoughts on building a team with good culture and a positive environment.

“I’m excited to be playing in the Red & Black again and be part of a new team. I want to do my part to help the team and club win the Westfield W-League.”

“Last season was an amazing opportunity for me, making the starting line-up each week and playing the full 90 minutes,” said Nevin.

“I really enjoyed myself, the environment and the culture within the club was amazing, our coaching staff and players gelled together really well.

“I think it’s the Wanderers year to be the Champions of the Westfield W-League and it would be great to be part of that with this club.

“We broke a lot of records last season, so it would be amazing to break some more.”

As for the coaches themselves, who represent some of the top drawer coaches in Australian women's football, the challenge at the Wanderers to make sure their sudden success wasn't a flash in the pan is clear.

“Dean, Cath and Michael arrived with complete focus on task from day one, from the recruitment of players to the training and culture they instilled in the group,” said Wanderers CEO, John Tsatsimas.

“They were able to bring through some quality local players and build a very competitive squad that got us to our first Westfield W-League Finals Series.

“This season we are hoping to go one better and challenge for honours again with our eye on the championship.”

Dean Heffernan said he was excited to get back to continuing his work with the Wander Women.

“Working with Cath, Michael and the playing group we had last season was fantastic, we learned a lot as group and look forward to putting some new ideas into our process this season,” said Heffernan.

“Last season we recruited a great group of players and had the goal of creating history for the football club.

“In many ways we achieved that and this season we will be aiming to break every single record we set last term.”