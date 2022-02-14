Kisnorbo to make post COVID return for Reds A-League clash

Melbourne City are set to welcome back coach Patrick Kisnorbo when they eye their third A-League Men win on the bounce in a mid-week clash with Adelaide United.

Coach Patrick Kisnorbo is set to return to the sidelines when in-form champions Melbourne City take on Adelaide United, eyeing their third A-League Men win on the bounce.

  • The Melbourne City head coach contracted COVID-19, requiring isolation from his side.
  • Kisnorbo has missed City's two previous A-League Men's matches.
  • His assistant Petr Kratky took the top job in his absence.

Kisnorbo missed City's past two games through COVID-19, with assistant Petr Kratky taking the reins in a 4-2 win over Newcastle and 3-1 victory over Western Sydney.

"We are expecting PK to be out by tomorrow morning because it's after seven days," Kratky told reporters on Monday.

"So we will see for tomorrow but we're expecting him to be back."

Kratky expected the wider coaching City staff to benefit from the responsibility of stepping up and finding a way to win with their head coach on the sidelines.

"We learned so much about how everything's going, how players behave, short turnarounds, travelling," he said.

"So it was a great experience, but it's really, really helpful when we are all on the same page."

It was the first time City had won back-to-back fixtures all season, while Socceroos striker Mathew Leckie burst to life with three goals in two starts.

"He can go another level but he's on the way there," Kratky said.

"We know Lecks' quality and he's just proving it to us.

"(With) the hard work and (the attitude to) just keep going, keep going and and he does that and he's just getting rewarded for it and the whole team now benefits from it."

After two dramatic 2-2 draws against Adelaide, Kratky expected a similarly exciting clash at AAMI Park on Tuesday as City embrace their current packed schedule.

"It's always exciting to play Adelaide actually," he said.

"Because they're one of the teams who try to press and they're proactive, they just don't sit and wait for counter attacks or set pieces but they're also proactive on the way forward. We're like that as well."

A-League's Glory set for four-match Tassie stretch

Perth Glory have announced that both their men's and women's A-League squads will be headed to Tasmania at the end of the month.

Talay target for A-League swap if Rudan flops at Wanderers

The spectre of Ufuk Talay is looming over auditioning Western Sydney Wanderers coach Mark Rudan, with the Wellington Phoenix mentor expected to take charge at Wanderland next season unless there’s a huge A-League turn-around in the ailing club’s fortunes.

