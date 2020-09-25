The incredibly complicated spiderweb that is Indian football has meant that former Wellington Phoenix talismanic striker Krishna will play alongside Brad Inman next season.

He told the Fiji Sun that he turned down interest from both A-League clubs to remain in India on a year-long contract and is currently holidaying in New Zealand, subject to quarantine.

ATK Mohun Bagan is Krishna's new club, after his old club, ATK, merged with another Indian club, Mohun Bagan. What makes matters more complicated is that Mohun Bagan played in the I-League, which is a separate league and direct competitor to the better-known Indian Super League.

The I-League existed first, but the ISL has more money, largely due to Indian cricketers investing heavily in the teams.

The Super League is now beginning to win over more fans and sponsorship - this is the league most Australians and A-League stars are joining this offseason - so ATK dissolved their football operations and will now join Mohun Bagan as ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League.

Not that any of this particularly worries Krishna, who is enjoying his time in India despite the country's astronomical COVID19 numbers, under Antonio López Habas. Habas is a former Sevilla and Atletico Madrid player who has coached several La Liga outfits, including Valencia.

“I’m looking forward to returning to India and getting back to training under the guidance of coach Habas (Antonio),” he told the Fiji Sun.

“I’m looking forward to reuniting with my team-mates in Kolkata. I am also very excited about the merger of ATK and Mohun Bagan. I had to keep in mind the current crises of the COVID-19 cases, which is on the increase around the world and the football landscape has changed drastically.

“Most leagues are being played behind closed doors, some have been put on hold, and clubs are cutting player’s salaries. We had to take all this into consideration before making a decision.

“My introduction to the Indian Super League was through ATK FC and I am so excited to be heading back there.

“They looked after me well and I have a lot of respect for the management, the owners, my colleagues and the fans who have shown me so much love and affection and have continued to support me.

“After a successful season winning the 2019/2020 ISL Cup there’s no question that I want to stay with the champion team.”