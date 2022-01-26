Sydney's Stadium Australia will be host to the Socceroos' final home qualifier against Japan. The match, scheduled for March 24, 2022, will see Australia play Japan in New South Wales in what will be the second to last qualification matchday of this round of the AFC World Cup qualification.

Matchday 9 AFC Third Round World Cup Qualification

The last home game of the third round of World Cup qualification will be held in Sydney.

The Socceroos will take on Japan during their second to last match of this round of qualification.

Prior to that fixture, they will play Vietnam at home and Oman away in this upcoming international window.

Football Australia announced the venue nearly two months early to allow fans the chance to come from around the country to take place in what could be a decisive match in the Socceroos' campaign. Speaking at the announcement, Chief Executive Officer James Johnson said:

“We have no doubt the entire nation will unite behind the Socceroos, so giving two months’ notice enhances the opportunity for fans to plan a pilgrimage to Stadium Australia in Sydney for what will be the most important Socceroos match played in Australia since Honduras in 2017.



“Stadium Australia has hosted many famous Socceroos nights in the past, including Uruguay in 2005, Iraq in 2013, and the AFC Asian Cup Final against Korea Republic in 2015, and we will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the match against Japan in March 2022 goes down as another historic and memorable night at the venue.



“We recognise and thank the NSW Government for partnering with us on this showcase match which will attract significant visitation to the state, and promote Sydney to a massive broadcast audience of millions of football fans in Australia and Japan, across Asia, and around the world."

The game will mark a return to Stadium Australia after a four year absence of the Socceroos. In the past, the national team has secured qualification to the FIFA World Cup on three different occasions at the Sydney-based stadium.

Prior to that game though, the Socceroos have two matches in this upcoming international window. They play Vietnam on January 27, 2022 in Melbourne followed by an away match against Oman on February 1. They will also have a final Matchday 10 away game against Saudi Arabia after the announced Sydney match.

Currently third in Group B, these four upcoming matches are vital for the Australians. Only the top two teams in each group automatically qualify for the upcoming FIFA World Cup. The third placed teams may have a chance at progression through a fourth round playoff followed by an intercontinental play-off.

The Stadium Australia game could be the game which clinches a ticket to Qatar for the Socceroos.

Matchday 9: Australia v Japan

Date: Thursday, 24 March 2022

Venue: Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia

Tickets: On sale from Wednesday, 2 February 2022 via Ticketek

Broadcast: Live and free in Australia on Network 10 and simulcast on 10 Play

