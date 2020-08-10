The veteran Welshman, who has played for the likes of Cardiff City, Celtic, Crystal Palace, Derby County and Charlton Athletic, joined the Jets in February on a short-term deal.

Ledley has made five appearances for Newcastle but is off-contract at the end of this campaign.

The central midfielder has made no decision on his future but ideally would like to stay in the Hunter.

"The most important thing is for family to come out," he told FTBL.

"With the borders at the moment the family ain’t allowed out at the moment, which is a big issue. But if that was lifted and everything was OK then definitely I’d love to come back out and have another season here.

"I’ve really enjoyed it and we’ll see what happens. It’s one of those where it’s just been quite annoying with playing, then stopping, then playing. I’d just love a great season in the A-League and have a right go.

"It would suit me the way I want to play football and that’s the right way, and that’s moving the ball and playing possession-based football."

Ledley has been impressed by the A-League.

"I think its enjoyable," he said.

"There’s a lot of good players here, especially in our team. We’ve proved that in the last while since I’ve arrived and the manager’s arrived. It’s a good standard and a good place to play. Obviously I havent’ really witnessed much of the summer weather.

"The boys say playing in that is going to be difficult, but that’s what I expect. Hopefully I can be in the A-League next season, hopefully with Newcastle."

The Jets have shot up the table since Carl Robinson took over in February.

Ledley believes under his former international teammate's guidance Newcastle can challenge for the title in 2020/2021.

"We’ve only lost one game since he's taken over," the 33-year-old said.

"It’s just a shame that we haven’t got enough games left. But we knew it was going to be difficult with the challenge with how many points we were behind, but we’ve proven how good we are to the other teams and how we can play good football.

"It’s just a bonus getting us ready for next season. We’ll definitely have a good go – that’s for sure. We’ll be near the top if we still continue to play the way we play and get some additional players in, we’ll be challenging for the title."