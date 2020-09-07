'Like a new signing': Rogic returns to Celtic training

Rogic appears fit and happy as he posted a photo to his Instagram showing his return to Celtic training, sparking rumours that he may remain at the club after a ridiculous transfer saga that has stretched on for weeks.

To give some context, it's the first time Rogic has shared anything on social media in over three months as the Socceroos' silence added to rumours that he wasn't happy with the current situation.

Celtic fans reacted extremely positively, as most fans still see him as an icon at the club despite his injury history. It also comes after Celtic boss Neil Lennon implied that Rogic may end up staying at the club.

Celtic confirmed that the club had accepted a bid for the Socceroos playmaker and Rogic was due to fly out to Qatar to meet with club representatives, before reportedly backing out at the last minute.

Scottish media reported that Rogic baulked at the idea of signing for a lesser league, despite Lennon making it clear that the 27-year-old wasn't part of his Celtic plans.

Despite the change in style however, Rogic has previously committed himself to remaining at the Hoops in the face of growing pressure to leave the club.

But if Rogic is worried about his future, he certainly isn't showing it as he joins fellow Celtic outcast Leigh Griffiths in his training return.