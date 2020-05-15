Logged in to Grabyo’s Producer software - and in touch with a small team of Grabyo production staff in remote locations - the respected broadcaster commentated last Friday night's K-League 1 live stream between Suwon Bluewings and Jeonbuk Motors.

A large audience on Twitter and YouTube watched the live stream as his expert commentary described the action at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium.

"I really enjoyed it. And the huge numbers on Twitter watching the live stream seemed to enjoy it too,” Hill told FTBL.

“It was really different calling a game in another country from my front room.

“And to be honest, doing the live stream was a really positive experience all-round."

Robust remote technology, a live stream together with human creativity all worked together to bring a live-sport hungry viewership what it craved - albeit COVID-19 style (empty stadium, face masks, and social distancing protocols) but all at a fraction of a linear broadcast cost.

"The most important takeaway from the match was that K-League put together a blueprint that could help other sports start to get going again,” Marcello Fabiano, Head of Grabyo in Australia and New Zealand, explains.

"Traditional hardware and software-based tools weren’t designed for the needs of digital platforms. Cloud technology is helping producers take the tools they need and helping them to create content more quickly and efficiently.

"Remote productions will likely become the new normal. You don’t need to send lots of equipment and personnel to broadcast a live event from the other side of the world.

"The cost and time savings are more evident now than they ever have been.

"The viewership was very positive, and it will only continue to grow as more matches are delivered to social and digital platforms.”

Certainly, COVID-19 has opened up the conversation about broadcast costs with remote video production companies like Grabyo at the vanguard of OTT (over the top broadcasting).

NPL competitions - Australia’s semi-pro second tier - have already twigged that a live stream of their leagues is a savvy broadcast solution for their under-publicized competitions.