Goalkeeper Filip Kurto has signed with Macarthur FC for their 2021-22 A-League Men's campaign. The 30-year old joins the Bulls for his fourth season in the A-League. He had previously played for Wellington Phoenix in 2018-19 and Western United for the last two years.

Kurto first moved to Australia after eight season playing in Europe. He started his career in his native Poland with Ekstraklasa top division side Wisla Kraków, making his debut in 2010. The shot-stopper then moved to the Dutch Eredivisie where he played with three different clubs.

His acquisition by the Bulls is a good move for both club and player. Macarthur were in need of another goalkeeper after the shock retirement of their captain Adam Federici this past weekend. His departure left the club with Nick Suman as the only experienced keeper on the books.

Kurto will have to compete against the young 21-year for the number one position. Suman is quite inexperienced in comparison, having only acquired 5 senior appearances in the A-League while with Western Sydney Wanderers.

By comparison Kurto joins Macarthur with nearly 200 senior appearances in all competitions, including 60 matches in the A-League. He also previously won the Goalkeeper of the Year at the Dolan Warren Awards in 2018-19.

Speaking of his move to the Bulls, Kurto said:

“I am really excited to be joining Macarthur FC and make the move to Sydney.

"I think the club has done a tremendous job on recruitment for the upcoming season and I look forward to joining my teammates.

“It’s always a challenge moving to a new city, but I believe it will be an exciting one for both myself and my family."

His new coach Ante Milicic echoed the sentiment upon Kurto's signing announcement:

“Filip will bring his invaluable European and A-League knowledge and experience to our squad.

"Alongside Nick Suman, he will give us tremendous security in the goalkeeping department.

“He has been outstanding in his A-League journey so far and I look forward to watching what he can bring under the guidance of myself and Glen Moss for the upcoming season."

The club did not specify if he was available for today's preseason match against Central Coast Mariners.

Macarthur next play in their FFA Cup Round of 32 match against Newcastle Olympic FC on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Their full schedule can be found using this link.