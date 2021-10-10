Melbourne City assistant coach leaves club for India

Melbourne City assistant coach leaves club for India

By
By

Melbourne City assistant coach Des Buckingham has departed the club to take up a new opportunity with Mumbai City FC.

The history of City Football Group moving coaches through their system has continued with the departure of Melbourne City assistant coach Des Buckingham for Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC.

The English coach has signed a two-year contract with the club.  He is taking over a side that won the double shield and trophy in the last Indian Super League season. 

Buckingham had originally joined prior to the 2020-21 A-League season Melbourne City after having coached the Olywhites to an Olympic qualification.  Prior to joining City he had previous A-League experience with Wellington Phoenix.

The Englishman joined the New Zealand club as an assistant coach in 2014.  With the departure of Ernie Merrick halfway into the 2016-17 season, Buckingham became the youngest ever head coach in the history of the A-League when he was given the interim position at the age of 31.

He made a temporary coaching spell with Stoke City's U-23 side in 2017 before returning to New Zealand and taking up positions as All-Whites U-20 head coach, whom he led to the Round of 16 of the 2019 U-20 World Cup, and All Whites assistant coach prior to the Melbourne City move.

This next move for Buckingham is not an uncommon one for a coach in the City Football Group.  The global company, who own ten clubs across five continents, have been known to allow coaches and players to progress their careers through international moves through CFC's multiple franchises.

With Buckingham's departure Melbourne City have made a number of changes within their coaching set up.  Ralph Napoli has been made an assistant coach of their youth team.  Petr Kratky has been promoted to assistant coach of the A-League men's team.

PLUS...

Popovic says Victory A-League task different to any other

Tony Popovic is looking to turn around Melbourne Victory after their disastrous twelfth place finish last A-League campaign.

PLUS...

The race to get vaccinated

Vaccines mandates imposed by the Victoria government have led A-Leagues clubs racing to meet specific vaccination dates.

The full schedule of the A-Leagues first rounds can be found using the following link.

SHARE

Copyright ©FTBL All rights reserved.
Tags:  
des buckinghamfootballmelbourne city fcmumbai city fc

SHARE

Related Articles

Matildas star Sam Kerr nominated for Ballon D'Or

Matildas star Sam Kerr nominated for Ballon D'Or
A-League&#8217;s Central Coast Mariners sign Turkish-Aussie Sozer

A-League’s Central Coast Mariners sign Turkish-Aussie Sozer
A-League hints at Canberra expansion announcement next year

A-League hints at Canberra expansion announcement next year

Latest News

After another award, is ex Socceroo Langerak the best goalkeeper in Asia?

After another award, is ex Socceroo Langerak the best goalkeeper in Asia?

10 Oct 2021
Melbourne City assistant coach leaves club for India

Melbourne City assistant coach leaves club for India

10 Oct 2021
Two A-League starlets named in 60 best young players in the world

Two A-League starlets named in 60 best young players in the world

10 Oct 2021

Most Read

&#8216;Extremely disappointing&#8217;: Diego Castro's Perth Glory A-League career over

‘Extremely disappointing’: Diego Castro's Perth Glory A-League career over

2 Oct 2021
Two Premier League powerhouses eyeing Socceroo

Two Premier League powerhouses eyeing Socceroo

3 Oct 2021
Belgium turning Arzani into a striker as he recovers from 'a dip' into Socceroos contention

Belgium turning Arzani into a striker as he recovers from 'a dip' into Socceroos contention

6 Oct 2021
Socceroos Abroad: Ex A-League star not &#8216;daunted&#8217; by Steven Gerrard&#8217;s Rangers

Socceroos Abroad: Ex A-League star not ‘daunted’ by Steven Gerrard’s Rangers

4 Oct 2021