Melbourne City assistant coach leaves club for India

The history of City Football Group moving coaches through their system has continued with the departure of Melbourne City assistant coach Des Buckingham for Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC.

The English coach has signed a two-year contract with the club. He is taking over a side that won the double shield and trophy in the last Indian Super League season.

Buckingham had originally joined prior to the 2020-21 A-League season Melbourne City after having coached the Olywhites to an Olympic qualification. Prior to joining City he had previous A-League experience with Wellington Phoenix.

The Englishman joined the New Zealand club as an assistant coach in 2014. With the departure of Ernie Merrick halfway into the 2016-17 season, Buckingham became the youngest ever head coach in the history of the A-League when he was given the interim position at the age of 31.

He made a temporary coaching spell with Stoke City's U-23 side in 2017 before returning to New Zealand and taking up positions as All-Whites U-20 head coach, whom he led to the Round of 16 of the 2019 U-20 World Cup, and All Whites assistant coach prior to the Melbourne City move.

This next move for Buckingham is not an uncommon one for a coach in the City Football Group. The global company, who own ten clubs across five continents, have been known to allow coaches and players to progress their careers through international moves through CFC's multiple franchises.

With Buckingham's departure Melbourne City have made a number of changes within their coaching set up. Ralph Napoli has been made an assistant coach of their youth team. Petr Kratky has been promoted to assistant coach of the A-League men's team.