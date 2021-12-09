Wellington Phoenix have confirmed a new recruitment target for the upcoming January transfer window. Head Coach Ufuk Talay has specified that the club will be bringing in Gael Sandoval on an end of the season loan from Chivas with whom he is currently contracted.

Phoenix January Window Ambitions

Club confirmed they are targeting Mexican player Gael Sandoval.

The offensive midfielder's loan agreement is in the final stages of conclusion.

Head Coach Ufuk Talay specified Sandoval is not the only target Phoenix are going after.

Due to the transfer window, Sandoval would not be available to play until January 14, 2022. Speaking to the media on December 9, Talay said:

"Pretty much everything is done. We are just waiting on one more signature to get it 100 percent."

Should the agreement be completed, it would mark Sandoval's first venture outside his native Mexico where he has played his entire career. The 26 year old midfielder was on loan with Mazatlán FC in the Mexican Liga MX during the 2021 calendar year.

Mazatlán did not make the final series of the Liga MX's Apertura season, meaning that Sandoval has concluded his Mexican league play for 2021. The club will bring Sandoval in and integrate him prior to his official availability but he has yet to arrive in Australia.

Addressing where the import would be played Talay said:

"In Mexico they love to play their 10 wide and then come inside. We start with our 10s already inside.

"He has played in multiple positions as well. His position is a 10 position but he has the attributes to do other roles as well.

Talay also added: "Obviously we rate him highly because we want to bring him in.

"I think he is going to help the team move forward. Hopefully he can score goals and assist goals as well in the role that he will play.

"For us I look at him as a 10, we are bringing him as a 10 at this stage.

"This gives us a bit more firepower with Hoops (Gary Hooper), Bally (David Ball) going up top and we can push Bally back up top with Waino (Ben Waine).

"It gives us a bit of depth in that role."

The addition would not be the first Mexican import for Phoenix. Ulises Dávila joined the club on a two year contract ahead to the 2019-20 season. He left for A-League Men's opponents Macarthur for this 2021-22 campaign.

Talay also stated that Sandoval is not the only target the Phoenix is hoping to bring in during the January transfer window. While he was not able to give specifics as to whom else the club is targeting as Phoenix had yet to finalize their decision, the head coach said at least one other new player was in their plans.

