UK reports have revealed that Mooy had clauses added to both his Huddersfield Town and Brighton & Hove Albion contracts that allowed him to leave for the Chinese Super League on. an agreed fee.

Mooy originally had the clause added to his Huddersfield contract and reportedly insisted that it continue in his Brighton deal, with the club forced to release him for a set fee if Mooy requested and an offer was made.

Mooy joined Shanghai SIPG - one of China's biggest clubs - in a shock move last week that will see him earn approximately $6 million per year.

Mooy joins other big names like Hulk, Oscar, Marko Arnautovic and Odil Ahmedov at the Chinese giants.

