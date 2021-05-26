The 19-year-old striker signs his first pro deal with the Roar after showcasing some incredible raw talent in the National Premier League this season with Brisbane's academy.

How about the skill, speed and celebration from Cyrus Dehmie in our Young Roar's weekend #NPLQLD win? 😲



Check out his hat-trick in full on @npltv and follow @AcademyBRFC for more 💫



🎥 @FootballQLD pic.twitter.com/XTLZ60Zdxo — Brisbane Roar FC (@brisbaneroar) April 20, 2021

His NPL form led to an A-League debut against Wellington Phoenix earlier this season.

Dehmie's parents are from Liberia but he was born in the Ivory Coast, and then came to Australia as a refugee. He says becoming a professional footballer has been his dream, ever since he arrived.

"I'm over the moon," Dehmie told the club after signing his scholarship deal.

"It's been my dream since I came to Australia to become a professional. This is a step forward in that dream.

"When I came into the Brisbane Roar Academy - being in that environment, having that pathway - is when I knew could keep moving up the ladder with hard work and dedication.

"I want to say a big thank you to the entire Brisbane Roar coaching staff and my family and friends for their support. I wouldn't be here without them. And I thank everyone who has been involved in this journey with me, helping me to grow.

"Hopefully now I can get an A-League goal, get more minutes, work hard and show what I can do."