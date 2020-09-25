The Petratos foursome may have lost its strongest link when Dimitri Petratos announced his departure from the club for Al-Wehda, but Kosta, Maki and Panagiotis are all set to stay.
The Newcastle Herald reported that Kosta and Maki have both signed new deals keeping them at the club for another two years in Dimi's absense.
Now 22, former Perth Glory forward Kosta boasts 15 Joey appearances and a further 13 A-League senior games for the Jets, while 20-year-old Maki has three A-League games to his name and came through the Mariners academy.
Both are highly rated at the club, while their sister Panagiotis Petratos is also a rising star with Newcastle's W-League side, maintaining a distinctly family flavour to the club.
Newcastle is reportedly currently in negotiations to sell to new owners, with a Chinese consortium agreeing to purchase the club and currently under review by FFA.
