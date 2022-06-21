A-League All-Star Reno Piscopo has made a change of clubs, leaving Wellington Phoenix to sign with Newcastle Jets.

Newcastle Jets have made their second addition of the pre-season with the signing of Piscopo to their squad. During his three season with previous club Wellington Phoenix, the midfielder made 61 appearances in all competitions, scoring 8 goals.

The 24-year old had joined Wellington Phoenix from Italian Seria C side Renate with whom he had likewise played three season.

𝑾𝒆𝒍𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒆 𝑹𝒆𝒏𝒐 𝑷𝒊𝒔𝒄𝒐𝒑𝒐!#BondedByGold — NEWCASTLE JETS FC âœˆï¸ (@NewcastleJetsFC) June 21, 2022

“I’m excited to be joining the Jets," said Piscopo upon joining his new club.

"Their attacking style of play really suits me and I can’t wait to get started."

"I’m looking forward to working with Arthur and learning from him. His style of football excites me and I can’t wait to start.”

His new head coach Arthur Papas echoed his new player's feelings. “We are excited to welcome Reno Piscopo to the Newcastle Jets.

"In Reno, we have signed one of Australia’s most creative and talented players.

"It’s a key position player that will add a lot of quality to our attacking game with his ability to draw players in, go past players and play the final pass.

"We held talks with Reno and his family over a long period of time and know we are getting a player who is full of ambition, drive and is coming to Newcastle to make a difference.

Without doubt, a future Socceroo who is good enough to be on the plane to Qatar with our National Team.”

Piscopo signed a two-year deal with Jets which should keep him in Newcastle until the end of the 2023-24 season.

He is the second player to join the A-League side this season. Socceroo Brandon O'Neill likewise joined Newcastle on a two-year deal after making a shock departure from Perth Glory.

𝑾𝒆𝒍𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒆 𝑩𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒐𝒏! The Newcastle Jets are pleased to announce the signing of Brandon O'Neill.#BondedByGold — NEWCASTLE JETS FC âœˆï¸ (@NewcastleJetsFC) June 10, 2022

“In Brandon O’Neill we have secured one of Australia’s best midfield talents," stated Papas.

"We are delighted to welcome Brandon and his family to the Newcastle Jets.

"On a footballing level we have signed a National team calibre player with his best years ahead of him, a player with all the attributes of a top midfielder, as a person we have recruited a strong and positive leader who I’m certain our fans and community will embrace with open arms.”

Jason Hoffman, Michael Weier and Archie Goodwin have all extended their stay in Newcastle, re-signing with the club.

Mario Arques, Olivier Boumal, Jordan O'Doherty, Dylan Murnane, Taylor Regan, Savvas Siatravani, Samuel Silvera, Riley Warland, Brandon Wilson and Valentino Yuel have all announced their departure from the club.

