Only Nigeria have impressed of the three title contenders that took to the field on the third day of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles beat fellow candidates Egypt one-nil while defending champions Algeria were held to unexpected goalless draw against an unheralded Sierra Leone side.

All three teams have won the competition in the last 12 years.

A well-taken first-half goal by Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho was enough to secure Nigeria victory in Garoua on Tuesday with Mo Salah largely isolated in the Egyptian attack.

The Liverpool striker had one chance after 70 minutes but was off-balance and his weak shot was saved by Nigeria 'keeper Maduka Okoye.

Iheanacho crashed a half-volley from the edge of the box into the top corner after 30 minutes to settle the contest, but Nigeria should have scored more.

Egypt keeper Mohamed El Shenawy tipped a Taiwo Awoniyi header on to the bar and twice denied Chidera Ejuke.

Winners of the Arab Cup in December, and now unbeaten in 35 matches, Algeria had been expected to sweep away the Leone Stars who last appeared in the competition in 1996.

But despite featuring attackers such as Premier League players Riyad Mahrez and Said Benrahma in Douala Algeria were unable to beat the outstanding Mohamed Kamara.

Sierra Leone had chances of their own in the first period through Alhaji Kamara but the second half was all Algeria.

The proactive Mohamed Kamara pulled off excellent saves to deny Yacine Brahimi and Manchester City's Mahrez, while Benrahma - who began on the bench - missed a good opportunity.

One-time England international Steven Caulker - who was making his debut for the nation of his paternal grandfather - made a superb block from Sofiane Bendebka as Sierra Leone held on.

While three teams will qualify from four of the six groups the result is a concern for Algeria as they are in a strong group that also features Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea.

They meet on Wednesday. Ivory Coast will be without goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo after he was provisionally suspended by FIFA for doping.

Gbohouo, who plays for Ethiopian team Wolkite Ketema, started for Ivory Coast in its most recent World Cup qualifiers in October and November.

With agencies