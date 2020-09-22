“There is a great deal of talent coming through,” Van Egmond told the Socceroos. “Between the AFF Championship last year and our last camp, we’ve used a total of 71 players.”

“For us to be able to see this many players and make sure no one is falling through the net is fantastic.”

The Young Socceroos' feeder team, the Joeys, managed to find a way through to the U/20 AFC Championships after coming from two goals behind to scrape through a 2-2 draw with Laos, before demolishing Macau and Chinese Taipei.

Van Egmond then went to Europe, where his team played a series of friendlies against Dutch youth teams to showcase the best young Australian talent plying their trade in Europe.

His team beat Utrecht's U/19s 1-0, before losing 4-0 to Ajax's U/19s and beating FC Twente's U/19's 4-3.