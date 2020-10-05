Mileusnic has become a bonafide star and fan favourite at the Reds, joining Adelaide in 2016 and scoring 19 goals in 103 appearances in all competitions.

During his four seasons with the club, the 27-year-old also won two FFA Cups in 2018 and 2019.

Speaking about his decision to leave the Reds, Mileusnić, said: “I’m incredibly grateful for my time at Adelaide United and the opportunity the club gave me to play at the professional level.



“I’ve represented my hometown team for four years, playing in three FFA Cup Finals and winning two of them.



“I’ve created many memories that I’ll always cherish and I’m proud to have achieved what I have with the club.

“But, for me, I feel now is the right time to embark on a new challenge and to really test myself and my football.



“Adelaide will always have a special place in my heart and I wish the boys and the Club well in the coming years.”

Adelaide has been effectively devastated by transfers this offseason as A-League clubs allow their best and brightest to head overseas, given the financial fallout currently occurring across the A-League.

It's set to continue, with Riley McGree is still expected to leave the club. However Adelaide have also signed exciting 18-year-old winger Domenic Costanzo from NPL outfit Croydon Kings, as next season becomes a test for each smaller club's academy set up.

Adelaide United Director of Football, Bruce Djite, said: “Nikola has been a great servant of the club and contributed to some significant moments in our history.



“When the opportunity came up for Nikola to play in Denmark he was very eager to explore it.



“He is an ambitious player and has a real hunger and desire to test himself abroad, which we respect and fully support.



“On behalf of the club, I want to thank Nikola and wish him the best in the next stage of his career.”