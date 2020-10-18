New East Bengal FC coach Robbie Fowler has snatched another Brisbane Roar A-League star to the Indian Super League, signing Aaron Amadi-Holloway.
East Bengal officially announced Amadi-Holloway's signing on Twitter alongside that of former Premier League striker Anthony Pilkington.
The Welsh forward, who played 23 times for Brisbane last season and scored once, is a former Oldham Athletic and Fleetwood Town regular.
Box to box! We welcome Welsh striker Aaron Joshua Amadi-Holloway to SC East Bengal! You will see him everywhere as he promises to leave no stone unturned in our bid for #HeroISL glory. #AaronIsEverywhere #WelcomeAJAH #JoySCEastBengal #KhelaHobe #EloFowlerBrigade pic.twitter.com/iqoYXmEXLq— SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) October 17, 2020
Amadi-Holloway becomes the second Brisbane player to follow Fowler to India after Scott Neville moved to the club on a single-season loan deal.
East Bengal are also reported to have already signed Wellington Phoenix midfielder Matti Steinmann, as the Bengal side prepare for their inaugural Indian Super League season.