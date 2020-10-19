Wellington's 25-year-old German midfielder Steinmann will be joining Robbie Fowler's ISL club, East Bengal FC, the club have announced,

Steinmann was a former Bundesliga and Bundesliga.2 regular with Hamburg and Mainz.

The move had been mooted for multiple weeks now and is now a done deal, with Steinmann becoming the third Nix import to jet to India.

Matti Steinmann is the fifth player who I can confirm having signed for SC East Bengal. The sixth has some personal issues at the moment and the seventh should sign in the next 24 hours https://t.co/ij4gYPrGnT — Marcus Mergulhao (@MarcusMergulhao) October 17, 2020

Steven Taylor and Gary Hooper have both left, while there was continued rumours surrounding the exit of David Ball, however Wellington told FTBL that no official approach had been made.

Five players have exited Wellington in total so far this offseason with the club facing a sizeable financial fallout.

Steinmann made 24 Wellington appearances last season and was a key cog in Wellington's midfield wheel under Ufuk Talay.

PLUS... Every Socceroos & Aussie Abroad Transfer 2020/21: Analysis & Free Agents There has been unprecedented upheaval among Socceroos and promising Aussies playing overseas this offseason. We're keeping track of every transfer and free agent in this article, plus the Indian Super League and Xanthi FC moves, while also analysing each player's various career trajectories.