Star A-League fullback Matt Millar has sealed an unusual three month loan to English League One club Shrewsbury Town from Newcastle Jets.
The Jets are only set to lose Millar until January 1, however with many of these deals there is an option-to-buy clause inserted that may or may not be publicly revealed.
Millar has starred for Newcastle under Craig Robinson's leadership - scoring four times in 24 appearances last season - after originally joining the Hunter club in a controversial switch after his breakout spell at Central Coast Mariners.
Millar also played for South Melbourne in the NPL, where he drew A-League attention as an already mature player, blazoning a pathway for mature NPL talent.
“With the uncertainty around the date of the league restart, a loan move is a good opportunity for Matty to play games in the short term,” Robinson said.
“It’ll be a great experience for the player to head overseas and challenge himself in England, and it’s a deal which benefits all parties.”