Swedish newspaper Expressen has reported that, despite interest from Stockholm based clubs, Toivonen and his agent Daniel Andersson are set to agree to terms Malmö in the coming weeks.

Toivonen spent the 2007 and 2008 seasons in Skåne, with his 2008 campaign in which he scored 14 goals and netted seven assists earning him a move to PSV Eindhoven and marking the last time the Swede played domestic football in his homeland.

Traditionally running from late March or early April to the beginning of November, the Swedish Allsvenskan’s mooted April 4 start has been delayed due to COVID-19, with the competition targeting a June 14 start according to Expressen.

The 33-year-old previously confirmed in December he was considering a return to his homeland following the conclusion of the campaign and at one time was even briefly linked with a move to A-League newcomers Macarthur FC.

In early April the 64-time Swedish international said that he would be returning to Sweden no later than June, with the timelines dependant on what would be best for he and his wife’s two children, but remained non-committal on his next footballing move – albeit with it sounding all-but-certain it wouldn’t involve the A-League.

Signing with Victory ahead of the 2018/19 season, Toivonen has scored 25 goals in 40 A-League games during his time in Melbourne and was named captain of the club ahead of what has been a disappointing 2019/20 season.

Victory sat 10th on the 11-team table at the time of the season’s suspension, having lost 11 games and just five wins and five draws to its name. With the club beset by injuries, Head Coach Marco Kurz was sacked by the club after just 13 games in charge – the third-fastest sacking in A-League history.

An assistant under both Kevin Muscat and Kurz, Carlos Salvachúa was named as interim boss in the wake of the sacking and did taste some success in Asia – including the club’s first-ever away win in the Asian Champions League – but was unable to pull them out of the league mire.

Melbourne Victory were contacted for comment.