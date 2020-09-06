“Al Hassan has suffered significant damage to his right fibula and syndesmosis," Adelaide CEO, Bruce Djite, said in the club's statement.



“On Friday evening, Al Hassan was training with our Youth Team and landed awkwardly on his ankle, after contesting a header.



“This injury setback is another challenge for Al Hassan, especially following the stress fracture he suffered to the second metatarsal in his right foot in January.



“We all saw how strongly Al Hassan returned from that injury and we are all confident he can do the same this time.



“Al Hassan has the full support of everyone at the Club and we will be with him right through his recovery.”

Toure was one of the standouts of the last A-League season, going on to make eight Olyroos appearances and becoming a key striker with Socceroos ambitions.



Club Doctor, Dr James Ilic, said: “Al Hassan saw surgeon, Dr Ben Beamond, today and Dr Beamond advised surgery was the best course of action.



“Dr Beamond has been the Club’s chosen surgeon for other ankle injuries and we trust his professional opinion in this instance as well.



“We expect Al Hassan to be fully recovered from the injury and surgery in three months’ time.”