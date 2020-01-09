AUSTRALIA

Tom Glover - 6

Glover was active in punching away floating crosses by the Iraqi's and was overall comfortable in goal. He couldn't do much about the equaliser.

Gabriel Cleur - 5

Cleur, stationed at right-back, was average for Australia. He couldn't get around his man when he was going forward, sailing to provide a cutting edge in the final third when the Olyroos desperately needed it.

Thomas Deng - 6

Deng's dribbling in the first half was extremely confident and was drawing Iraqi players out of position. Those dribbles stopped in the second half when Australia slowly fell onto the back foot.

Dylan Ryan - 6

His header in the 86th minute hit the post, bringing Australia only inches from stealing a winner. His defensive performance was sound and definitely deserves a start against Thailand.

Alex Gersbach - 5

It would be fair to say both of Australia's full-backs were disappointing. Gersbach hardly put in a meaningful cross and was often forced inside making square passes.

Keanu Baccus - 5.5

Baccus had a quality first 15 minutes as he made his mark on the game in the early stages. He was shimmying past players and making dangerous forward passes stick. His performance started to dip the first time he turned the ball over. He couldn't wrestle his game back.