A free agent following his departure last month from South African giants Kaizer Chiefs, Durban-born Baccus, 30, returns to the competition in the same week that younger brother Keanu’s move to Scottish Premiership side St Mirren was confirmed.

BULLS BAG BACCUS

The ex-Western Sydney Wanderers and Melbourne City linchpin has inked a two-year deal with Macarthur FC.

Kearyn Baccus, 30, arrives in the same week that younger brother Keanu's move from Wanderers to St Mirren was confirmed.

Baccus will add bite to a side looking to make an big impression next season with Dwight Yorke at the helm.

More Australian football news can be found on FTBL.

The former Western Sydney Wanderers and Melbourne City number eight made 46 league appearances across three seasons with the Chiefs, picking up a runners-up medal in last season’s CAF Champions League final.

But he suffered bouts of homesickness during his spell with the Amakhosi, and an eventual return to the competition where the box-to-box protagonist made 62 appearances for the Red and Black and 27 for Melbourne City was also a strong possibility.

Bulls new coach, Premier League legend Dwight Yorke, has also added teenage goalkeeper Alexander Robinson to his squad.

The 17-year-old, who had a breakout NPL season, joins the club on a scholarship contract.

[582151]

More news can be found here.