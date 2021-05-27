25-year-old former Everton academy product Jones has been a star for Bolton since joining the club in 2019, making a whopping 38 League Two appearances this year.

Bolton won promotion to League One after finishing third in League Two.

“I am absolutely delighted to get the deal sorted,” Jones told bwfc.co.uk.

“The gaffer spoke to me after the Crawley game and discussed that he wanted to offer the new deal instead of the option and I was made up.”

“To play for such a big club and to get the promotion for the fans last season was incredible.

“You always want to play in the higher leagues when you’re a footballer and what better way to do it than with this club.

“It belongs in the higher leagues and that’s what we’re all trying to achieve.

“The lads and staff have all been fantastic throughout last season and it shows the character we have in the building to turn last season around so much.

“I’m confident we have the squad and management to go and do it again. I cannot wait to start next season already.”

Perth-born Jones is eligible to represent Wales or Australia, after last representing the Welsh U/21 side.

Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has been particularly impressed with Jones' output.

“Earlier on in the season, especially when things weren’t quite going so well, Gethin was super consistent; probably our most consistent player.

“He then got an injury and we utilised him in the left and the right back positions because he is able to do so. When he got back into the right back slot he made the position his own and has been outstanding for us.

“I am delighted that he has signed his new deal.”