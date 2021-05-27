The A-League hasn't had an international break since the 2018/19 season, but the Perth executive says the break is a necessity for the competition.

Blood oath we will," he wrote on Twitter.

"We have to. This year was hard given the situation with COVID and the need to finish the season by June. Next year will be different."

With the APL now in control of A-League scheduling, the club bosses will have the final say on whether an international break takes place next season.

A-League coaches have slammed the decision to continue playing the competition during the FIFA window, with Steve Corica and Patrick Kisnorbo's Sydney and City teams the worst affected.

Pignata's Glory will lose in-form winger Chris Ikonomidis, who is out of contract and may have played his final Perth match.

Extending the A-League season further into winter is a slightly risky move, as it stacks the A-League finals up against the heart of the AFL and NRL seasons.

However, with many of the league's best clubs losing their best players to Socceroos camp, it's clearly favoured by the league's biggest.

While 2021 has been a unique case for fixture congestion due to the COVID-19 pandemic, next year will likely be just as difficult.

The 2022 World Cup's shift into cooler Qatar temperatures in December puts huge pressure on football governing bodies globally, so it's likely that the A-League's entire schedule will be different next season.

