“As per the players’ individual and legally-binding club contracts, the clubs are required to pay the players’ full entitlements and any reduction would be a breach of their contract,” a PFA spokesperson told News Corp.

This two week window may be set to allow FFA - who have now entered negotiations after the A-League clubs (AFPCA) and PFA failed to reach an agreement - time to find a middle ground that works for both parties.

Socceroo legend Cahill’s son signs for Spanish club

Socceroos icon Tim Cahill’s son, Kyah Cahill, is following in his father’s illustrious footsteps by signing for Spanish club CD Leganes.

Sydney reject 50% A-League wage cut reports

Sydney FC CEO Danny Townsend has rejected reports that the club are withholding 50% of its player wages until the PFA sign a new CBA agreement.

A-League clubs have lost up to 65% of their revenue this season, leading to a proposal that would have seen clubs able to cut their players' salaries by up to 30% on a piecemeal basis.

That proposal was rejected by the PFA, as was reportedly a later proposal of 20% wage cuts across the board.

It is currently unclear which - if any - clubs have stood down their players on JobKeeper as a result, with Sydney FC CEO Danny Townsend saying his club will continue to pay their players in full.

Many A-League stars have already left the competition over the past few weeks - many to the Indian Super League - citing uncertainty over wages and their playing future as the reason.

“Every club will lose money this coming season, no ifs, no buts. We are in a terrible position,” APFCA chairman Paul Lederer, told The Guardian.

“We are not enjoying it, but it is what it is. We have to make sure all the players survive, and the clubs too.”

Scottish giants sign Sydney FC midfielder: Report

Scottish giants Rangers have signed Sydney FC midfielder Adrian Segecic according to Scottish media reports.

Players give A-League clubs two week deadline to pay wages

The Australian footballers' players union, the PFA, have given A-League clubs a two-week deadline to pay their wages before they take legal action, according to News Corp.

'No one was giving me answers': Stars escaping A-League 'nightmare'

The latest and greatest A-League star to exit to the Indian Super League, Wellington Phoenix's Steven Taylor, says COVID cutbacks spoiled his A-League career.

A-League players reject clubs' CBA offer

The A-League clubs and the PFA are yet to settle on a new collective bargaining agreement, after the players rejected the clubs' proposal on Tuesday.

'Never thought I'd see Hulk hugging Mooy': Socceroo scores chip on Shanghai debut

Socceroos midfielder Aaron Mooy wasted no time notching his first goal within 25 minutes of his Shanghai SIPG debut in the Chinese Super League this morning.