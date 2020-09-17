Players give A-League clubs two week deadline to pay wages

“As per the players’ individual and legally-binding club contracts, the clubs are required to pay the players’ full entitlements and any reduction would be a breach of their contract,” a PFA spokesperson told News Corp.

This two week window may be set to allow FFA - who have now entered negotiations after the A-League clubs (AFPCA) and PFA failed to reach an agreement - time to find a middle ground that works for both parties.

A-League clubs have lost up to 65% of their revenue this season, leading to a proposal that would have seen clubs able to cut their players' salaries by up to 30% on a piecemeal basis.

That proposal was rejected by the PFA, as was reportedly a later proposal of 20% wage cuts across the board.

It is currently unclear which - if any - clubs have stood down their players on JobKeeper as a result, with Sydney FC CEO Danny Townsend saying his club will continue to pay their players in full.

Many A-League stars have already left the competition over the past few weeks - many to the Indian Super League - citing uncertainty over wages and their playing future as the reason.

“Every club will lose money this coming season, no ifs, no buts. We are in a terrible position,” APFCA chairman Paul Lederer, told The Guardian.

“We are not enjoying it, but it is what it is. We have to make sure all the players survive, and the clubs too.”