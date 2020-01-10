Scotsman Boyle earned his first cap for the Socceroos against South Korea last year and the Hibernian winger admits representing Australia has been a "massive eye-opener" for him.

"Even now I look back at photos since my first call-up because it means so much, but I want to do more, make the family proud as well as represent the club at international level," he told The Scottish Sun.

"It’s an amazing experience, you travel all over the world to all these new places. I never thought in my wildest dreams I would be travelling to places like Jordan. I remember when I went to our first training camp in Dubai — and it was roasting.

"I told the boys I wasn’t used to that back in Scotland and they said, ‘just wait until we get to the places where it’s 50-odd degrees!’ I thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m dying and it’s just the mid-20s’. But the boys have all been brilliant with me, they have really helped me settle.

"Australia look after you really well, too. Every little detail is taken care of. When you fly they put you up in good seats so you can recover when you are going back. You eat and sleep, that’s really down to you but you are given programmes to follow.

"Coach Graham Arnold kept me involved last year when I wasn’t fit and that meant a lot to me. He would get in touch every week and the physios flew over to see me as well. The standards he has set in that squad are really high, the expectations are massive.

"Every time we go into camp he wants it tip-top with the players bang at it. You have to be because you are representing your country at the end of the day. You’re not there for a jolly, you’re there to qualify for tournaments, the best tournaments in the world."