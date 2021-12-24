The Socceroo joined the German side ahead of the 2020-21 season from Dutch side Groningen. While Frankfurt made quite the spectacle of acquiring the Australian, Hrustic never became a regular fixture of then head coach Adi Hütter.

The winger made a handful of appearances his first season and only got one start in the Bundesliga. His fortunes did not improve after Hütter's departure this past northern hemisphere summer with new head coach Oliver Glasner keeping Hrustic in a largely peripheral role.

Moreover, when Hrustic is used by Frankfurt, it has been as a defensive midfielder which not in his preferred position. The possible arrival of winger Faride Alidou who has been heavily liked with the club may only worsen the Australian's starting prospects.

Socceroos national team assistant coach Rene Muelensteen spoke to FTBL earlier this month about the desire by the Australian national team to have its best players play every game possible, something Hrustic is not doing currently at club side.

This may change in the coming month as the Socceroo is now linked with a move away from Frankfurt to a number of European clubs.

German daily paper Frankfurter Rundschau reported on December 23 that Eintracht's Bundesliga rivals FC Augsburg are working on a possible acquisition for Hrustic, for the upcoming January transfer window which opens on January 1, 2022 in Germany.

According to the previous report by FTBL, Italian Serie A side Fiorentina and Spanish La Liga side Real Betis are also interested in acquiring the Socceroo. At present his contract with Eintracht Frankfurt runs until June 2023.

Whether he stays with the club or moves to another side, more regular playing time will hopefully be the result.

