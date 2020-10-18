Peter Cklamovski's Shimizu S-Pulse are languishing in 17th out of 18 places in the J-League, while Postecoglou's Yokohama have slumped to seventh after a 4-1 loss to third-placed Cerezo Osaka.

As last season's J-League title winners in barnstorming fashion, Postecoglou was always going to face raised expectations at the City Football Group club but they're now out of every trophy possibility this season.

Postecoglou's side lost 1-0 to Kashiwa Reysol last week to put them out of the J-League Cup at the semi-final stage and are now 24 points behind first placed Kawasaki Frontale despite having three games in hand.

Yokohama have gone from 68 goals and 38 against last season, with just eighth losses and four draws in 34 matches, to 52 scored and 43 conceded after just 26 this season.

Postecoglou's former Yokohama assistant, Cklamovski's only possible saving grace this season after 17 losses, four draws and three wins is the lack of relegation from the Japanese top flight.

This season alone, the J-League won't relegate teams due to the financial impacts of the COVID pandemic however fan outrage across social media against the Aussie coach has been palpable, and he may not be there regardless.