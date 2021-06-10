Postecoglou's Yokohama side were dumped out of the Emperor's Cup after a shock penalties loss to Japanese fourth-tier side Honda FC.

Honda got off to a terrific start in the match after their goalkeeper converted a 28th minute penalty and led until late when a comeback from Yokohama took the match into extra time, only for Postecoglou's side to lose 5-3 in a penalty shootout.

It was a terrible end to what has been a fantastic Japanese career for Postecoglou, with this match set to be the former Socceroos coach's last for the club.

Meanwhile, Postecoglou's former assistant Peter Cklamovski also left the competition overnight as head coach of J2 League side Montedio Yamagata, which lost to 2-1 to fellow fourth-tier club Verspah Oita.

Cklamovski joined Montedio after he was sacked by J-League club Shimizu S Pulse after nearly steering the club to relegation last season.

Montedio currently sit eighth in the J2 League, after finishing seventh last season.