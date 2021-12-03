The origin of the skirmish between both men, which has manifested entirely through comments made during interviews, started with comments made by current Socceroos manager Graham Arnold.

The national team's recent poor form, specifically a defeat and two draws which has resulted in the Socceroos dropping out of an automatic World Cup qualifying place, has seen Arnold facing criticism.

Responding to the criticism and pressure Arnold stated in an interview done with the Sydney Morning Herald earlier this week:

"I’m not walking out on these players. They’ve done a lot for the country; their effort for the Socceroos is untold.

"If some people get their way, they’ll chase me out the door like they chased out Ange Postecoglou.

"I’m not walking out on these players.”

The statement did not sit well with the former Socceroos manager who left his position in 2017. Postecoglou replied to Arnold's comments the next day stating to the Scotsman:

"I wasn't forced out”

“I won the Asian Cup and qualified for a World Cup, it was my decision to move on as I felt I'd done what I needed to do.

"I moved on to other challenges, I can only speak on behalf of myself but nobody drove me out of any job, mate.

"My national team experience was a hugely positive one.

"I had four years and we won the only trophy on offer and then we qualified for the World Cup, so I think I completed the mission.”

The now Celtic FC manager has found new challenges since he took the position head coach ahead of the current season. Internal club changes including the departure of Celtic's director of football and a dismal away record at the start of the 2021-22 campaign left Celtic mid-table after a quarter of the season was done.

However, Postecoglou and his Hoops have since seen a dramatic increase in form, one that has rocketed them up the Scottish Premiership. Postecoglou's Celtic FC were in action today in the Premiership facing Hearts.

Their 1-0 win courtesy of a Kyogo Furuhashi goal has secured their second placed position and brought them to within four points of first placed Rangers. They are ahead of third placed Hearts by five points.

Socceroo Tom Rogić played the full ninety minutes during the encounter and faced Olyroo Cameron Devlin. All three men next feature in the Scottish Premiership this Sunday with Celtic away at Dundee United and Hearts away at Livingston.

The Scottish Premiership is broadcast on BeIN Sports in Australia.