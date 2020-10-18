The Aussie spent the last few weeks as a free agent after parting ways with Barnsley, making 39 appearances for the Championship club over two seasons.

Blackpool are 20th in League One and Dougall joins on a two-year contract after breaking his leg while at Barnsley and suffering a lengthy injury lay-off.

Barnsley fans were disappointed when Dougall, who had become a fan-favourite of sorts throughout his injury-hit spell, left the club.

The Aussie has had a very workmanlike career, beginning in the Dutch second-tier with Sparta Rotterdam, working his way into an Eredivisie regular after the club's promotion, and then becoming a Championship utility before his injury hit.

Now 27, Dougall also made four appearances for the Olyroos in 2014.

On joining Blackpool, Kenny Dougall said:

“I spoke to the gaffer and his philosophy about the way he wants to play football is really attractive and something I wanted to be a part of. The ambition of the club speaks for itself - they’re bringing in new faces and want to have a go this year. It’s something that attracted me so I’m really happy I’m here now," Dougall said.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley added:

“Kenny is a player we have been tracking throughout the summer, who brings a good amount of experience to the squad.

“He spent a number of years in the top-flight of Dutch football, before moving to Barnsley and helping them gain promotion from League One.

“His positional play and ability to connect the team together from midfield will be valuable assets to the team. We worked hard to identify a player of Kenny’s personality and quality, and we are delighted he has decided to join us.”

